Gator baseball team bashes Siena, 12-2 to complete three-game sweep

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The all-around excellence of Gator sophomore Jac Caglianone was on full display on Sunday as No. 6 Florida routed Siena, 12-2 in seven innings to complete a three-game series sweep.

Caglianone homered twice, doubled, and drove in four runs at the plate, and also tossed three scoreless innings on the mound in his role of Sunday starter. His two homers were his 12th and 13th of the season, the most in the nation.

BT Riopelle delivered three RBI’s while Cade Kurland drove in a pair, and Josh Rivera produced a pair of hits, inclding his eighth homer of the season. Caglianone and Rivera went back-to-back in the fourth inning.

UF scored three runs in the bottom of the first, and four more in the second to put the game to rest early. The win was Florida’s seventh of the season via run-rule. Siena committed three errors in the field.

The Gators (15-3) host North Florida on Tuesday before opening SEC action against Alabama at home Thursday through Saturday.

