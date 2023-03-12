Gator lacrosse team upsets No. 7 Loyola, 14-11

By Jake Rongholt
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 7:53 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida lacrosse team welcomed No. 7 Loyola to Donald R. Dizney Stadium. The (4-2) Gators scored five unanswered goals in the fourth period to upset the (5-1) Greyhounds, 14 to 11. It is their third straight win since their loss to No. 6 Maryland.

It did not come easy. The Greyhounds led the majority of the match.

Loyola clinged to a 10-9 lead. However, the Gators would not go away.as Emily Heller recorded another hat trick to drop the lead to one. Greyhounds fired one more goal into the net, 11 to 9.

Florida tied it up at 11 off Paisley Eagan’s unassisted goal. Maggi Hall put up her second straight hat trick off a free position shot to give the Gators the lead for the first time since early in the first period.

The Gators rattled off two more goals to clinch the upset victory over the previously undefeated Greyhounds.

Florida is 4-2 on the season and will close out their homestand vs Colgate on Tuesday night at 6:30pm.

