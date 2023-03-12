Moore, Diggs leads the Gators in a record-breaking season finale at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championship

Jasmine Moore secured her second gold medal in the women’s triple jump
Gator aims for jump titles
Gator aims for jump titles
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALBUQUERQUE, NM. (WCJB) - The Florida track and field team caps off a record-shattering season at the indoor track & field championship. The Gator women’s track team finishes the campaign with a third place finish after putting up 45 total points.

Jasmine Moore earned her second gold medal of the championship with a top flight finish in the women’s triple jump. After this season, Moore is a six-time horizontal jump champion and leapt 15.12 meters in her win. She broke american and collegiate records for the long and triple jump.

Talitha Diggs ended her season by securing third place in the women’s 400 meter run with a time of 50.75 seconds. Diggs also secured a sixth place finish in the 4x400 with Jayla Hollis, Laila Owens, and Vanessa Watson clocking in at 3:29.8.

In men’s track & field, Pjai Austin earned his first accolade in a NCAA championship with a bronze medal in the men’s 60 meter run with a time of 6.56 seconds. Ryan Willie grabbed the silver medal in the men’s 400 meter run clocking in at 44.93 seconds. Sam Austin clinched sixth place to earn a top ten finish in the men’s 800 meter run with a time of 1:48.19. Sean Dixon-Bodie finished in the top 15 with a fourteenth place finish in the men’s triple jump at 15.96 meters.

