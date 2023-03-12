UF softball team wins twice to finish its invitational 4-1

Florida needed only 10 total innings to rack up a pair of wins on Sunday
KSP Stadium, Sunday(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida softball team doubled its pleasure on Sunday by posting a pair of run-rule victories. The Gators (19-4) avenged Saturday’s defeat to Louisiana with an 11-2 thumping of the Ragin’ Cajuns, before dominating Rutgers, 10-1 to close the Bubly Invitational at KSP Stadium.

Against the Ragin’ Cajuns, The Gators jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings and added seven more in the third. Pal Egan, Emily Wilkie, and Olivia Gigante all homered. Gigante’s blast was a grand slam, her third homer of the week and fourth of the season.

Against the Scarlet Knights, Florida pulled away for a 10-1 win behind four more RBI’s from Egan (on no hits), and three RBI’s by Avery Golez. Charla Echols clubbed her sixth home run of the season.

Lexie Delbrey (4-1) tossed a no-hitter over five innings to collect the win versus Rutgers, the first-no-no of her career. Elizabeth Hightower (9-2) went three and two thirds innings to grab the win over Louisiana.

Florida opens SEC play next weekend at home versus Missouri, but prior to that, hosts Bucknell on Wednesday night.

