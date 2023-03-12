Williston residents jammed out to their favorite music at annual ‘Back to the Past 80s’ festival

Williston, Fla. (WCJB) -Williston residents brought out their leg warmers and neon clothing to Homestead Park to reminisce about their favorite era at the 2nd annual ‘Back to the Past’ 80′s festival

“It’s so cool, everybody’s here,” said attendee David Weins. “We’re just all having a good time and we’re out here crushing it and you know we’re rocking out, great time.”

People enjoyed the food and danced to their from their favorite 80′s tunes.

“We have one of the top video DJs in the county spinning all your favorite music videos,” said organizer Ovidio Santiago. “We love to bring the community together, everybody loves the 80s here in Williston. We also have a band performing called the breakfast club.”

Many people who lived through the 80′s told me what they missed most about it.

“The music, the movies, defiantly the movies, and probably still to this day know every word to every song from the 80s and I love to embarrass my kids by dressing like this,” said attendee Jackie Owen

People also weren’t shy to dress the part. Brad Edmonds showed off his ghostbusters themed truck and stayed in character.

“I never left the 80s, as far as I know, it’s still 1984,” said Edmonds. “You make the call, we’ll make sure we can show up, no fee is too large and no distance too far, we’ll come and get that ghost.”

Organizers said the 80s festival will return at the same time and place next march.

