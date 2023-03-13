23rd annual Gramfest at Heartwood Soundstage

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Heartwood Soundstage in Gainesville hosted the 23rd annual Gramfest, celebrating the music of country icon, Gram Parsons.

The festival’s founder say Parsons is easy to celebrate as one of the most influential artists of all time.

“I think people appreciate his aspect and what he did for music,” said Mick Marino. “The one thing that I’m bummed out about is that he’s never been in the Hall of Fame. The country music hall of fame won’t put him in, or they won’t put him in the rock and roll hall of fame. He needs to be in.”

The festival featured 10 acts and raises money for the Bread of the Mighty food bank.

Last year the festival raised more than $900, helping to provide more than 5,000 meals.

“My wife and I had been always donating to them and I think they do a great job of getting food to people,” said Marino. “They are a very, very concise and productive food bank. They do a good job.”

Marino says they hope to surpass or match the amount of meals they helped provide last year.

