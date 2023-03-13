61 people, including 9 children, displaced after apartment complex fire

Officials said 61 people were displaced from their homes after an apartment complex fire.
Officials said 61 people were displaced from their homes after an apartment complex fire.(MGN)
By Zoe Strothers and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A fire at a Connecticut apartment complex left 61 people displaced, including nine children.

The Hartford Fire Department said it responded to a call at an occupied 44-unit apartment complex just after noon on Friday.

Fire officials said they discovered a concealed fire in the walls of the second, third and fourth floors of the building.

In a statement, officials said they opened the walls up top to bottom, as well as the roof for vertical ventilation, to extinguish the fire.

WFSB reports there were no injuries to any of the residents or firefighters.

The apartment complex was deemed uninhabitable by city officials. A total of 34 units were affected, displacing 61 people, which included 52 adults and nine children. One of the units was vacant.

The Red Cross is working with the city’s Health and Human Services Department and the property owner to help the displaced families. Three families refused assistance.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Alligators are active this time of year. This one waddled through the woods to find water and...
Alligator bursts through screened-in porch to dive into backyard pool
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando

Latest News

FILE - Ukrainian refugees play with frisbees as they wait in front of a gymnasium Tuesday,...
Biden administration lets Ukrainians who fled war stay in US
Some of the rocks are painted with popular characters and some are painted with complex...
Painted rocks scattered across the globe to spark joy
The Pentagon intends to load up on advanced missiles, space defense and modern jets in order to...
Defense budget speeds toward $1 trillion, with China in mind
A CalTrans vehicle drives north through floodwaters that closed state Highway 1 at the Santa...
Flood problems grow as new storm heads toward California
FILE - This 2019 aerial photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at...
Biden OKs Alaska oil project, draws ire of environmentalists