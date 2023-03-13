Bradford County School Board meets to discuss new school zones

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Bradford County School Board will hold a public meeting to discuss new school zones on Monday.

Current zones include a northern zone for Lawtey Elementary, a western zone for Starke Elementary, and a southeast zone for Southside Elementary.

Each zone includes a rang of student from 237 to 661.

The new zones would have Lawtey housing 235 students, Starke would hold 562 students, and the Bradford would hold 679 students.

The meeting will take place at the district boardroom in Starke around 5 p.m.

