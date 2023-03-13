Lanes reopen on I-75 in Marion County after pickup, semi crash

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Morning commuters on Interstate 75 in Ocala were significantly delayed by a crash blocking northbound lanes on Monday.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the crash involving a Ford pickup and a semi-truck happened around 6:45 a.m. near mile marker 352 on I-75. One person was taken to the hospital by emergency crews.

All lanes of the interstate headed northbound were blocked for hours. Lanes reopened around 9:45 a.m.

