Gainesville police officers respond to shooting, leaves three injured
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three people are injured after a shooting in Gainesville.
Gainesville police officers responded to multiple calls of shots being fired Monday morning around 1 a.m.
This was in the area of NE 27th Ave. just west of Waldo Rd.
When officers arrived on scene, they found shell casings and vehicles with bullet holes.
A local hospital notified GPD of two gunshot victims and a third was struck by shrapnel.
None of the injuries are life-threatening.
