Gainesville police officers respond to shooting, leaves three injured

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three people are injured after a shooting in Gainesville.

Gainesville police officers responded to multiple calls of shots being fired Monday morning around 1 a.m.

This was in the area of NE 27th Ave. just west of Waldo Rd.

When officers arrived on scene, they found shell casings and vehicles with bullet holes.

A local hospital notified GPD of two gunshot victims and a third was struck by shrapnel.

None of the injuries are life-threatening.

