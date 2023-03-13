Gator football spring practice: Introducing Austin Armstrong

Armstrong seeks to clean up a Gator defense that allowed over 28 points per game last fall
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -For a guy whose hire was announced five days before the start of spring practice, Austin Armstrong sure is making an impact on the Gator football program. Billy Napier’s new defensive coordinator is a high-energy guy who doesn’t waste time--whether it be in practice, or in moving up the food chain.

Armstrong was the youngest defensive coordinator in the FBS when he got the job at at Southern Miss two years ago at age 27. Following last season, he briefly joined NIick Saban’s staff. So for the Alabama native, it took a lot to leave. But the promise of leading an SEC defense was too tempting to pass up. Armstrong seeks to clean up a gator defense that allowed over 28 points per game last fall.

“I wasn’t very tall, wasn’t very fast, but i was really good looking and smart,” Armstrong said. “My parents were honest with me, and said look this fotoball thing this is great, but you’d better have a backup. I just wanted to coach. You take the job you had at Alabama to come to a place like Florida. I just didn’t think it was going to happen in a month.”

“Out of the gate, his first message, he came and got us fired up,” said Florida defensive back Jaydon Hill. “We sat back in our seats, he got talking, and we leaned up a little bit. I can tell he means business”

