Gator men’s basketball team earns fourth seed in NIT tournament

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Sunday evening, the Florida men’s basketball team accepts the invite to the National Invitation Tournament and will host UCF. Florida earned the fourth seed and will host the first round at the O’Connell Center on Wednesday evening at 7pm vs the (18-14) Knights. The Gators finishes the season at 16-16 and dealt with a tough overtime loss to ninth seeded Mississippi State in the SEC tournament.

Head coach Todd Golden will be the second head coach in his first year to lead the Gators to the postseason.

The Gators are 10-1 overall vs the Knights. Last time, Florida and UCF met was in November 23rd, 2012 when the Gators won 79-66. It is Florida’s 12th appearance in the tournament.

