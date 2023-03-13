Josh Hart, Mike Salinas wins big at Gatornationals

Gaige Herrera chalked up his first win in the Pro Stock Motorcycle circuit
Mike Salinas defeats Steve Torrance to pull off the first win in the Top Fuel circuit
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a memorable weekend at Gainesville Raceway. The unpredictable road of winners to start the 2023 season in the National Hot Rod Association.

Friday. It was draft day for the All-Star Top Fuel Callout. Ocala’s own Josh Hart scored a huge win as he won the Top Fuel Callout clocking in at 3.74 seconds on Saturday.

On the same day, Gaige Herrera broke a track record in the Pro Stock Motorcycle circuit and Sunday, the man who accepted a phone call back in November 2022 to appear in the Gatornationals achieved his first win. He finished with a time of 6.07 seconds. Another driver who capped off his weekend with his first win at Gainesville Raceway was Troy Coughlin Jr. in the Pro Stock circuit with a time of nearly 6.7 seconds.

Hart found a way to defeat Mike Salinas on Saturday. Salinas came back on Sunday to grab a victory in the Top Fuel circuit over Steve Torrence. Mike Hagen won his second straight Gatornationals in the funny car circuit with a time of 3.926 seconds.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

