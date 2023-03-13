Josh Hart, Mike Salinas wins big at Gatornationals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a memorable weekend at Gainesville Raceway. The unpredictable road of winners to start the 2023 season in the National Hot Rod Association.

Friday. It was draft day for the All-Star Top Fuel Callout. Ocala’s own Josh Hart scored a huge win as he won the Top Fuel Callout clocking in at 3.74 seconds on Saturday.

On the same day, Gaige Herrera broke a track record in the Pro Stock Motorcycle circuit and Sunday, the man who accepted a phone call back in November 2022 to appear in the Gatornationals achieved his first win. He finished with a time of 6.07 seconds. Another driver who capped off his weekend with his first win at Gainesville Raceway was Troy Coughlin Jr. in the Pro Stock circuit with a time of nearly 6.7 seconds.

Hart found a way to defeat Mike Salinas on Saturday. Salinas came back on Sunday to grab a victory in the Top Fuel circuit over Steve Torrence. Mike Hagen won his second straight Gatornationals in the funny car circuit with a time of 3.926 seconds.

