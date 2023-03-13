No injuries reported in Columbia County fire that destroyed a home

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire Monday morning on C.R. 352.

The fire was located on C.R. 352, southeast of Lake City, and just west of Lulu.

The call came in just before 11 a.m.

Firefighters say the large wood-framed home caught on fire. No injuries were reported.

The home was a total loss.

There were cows on a fenced-in portion of the property.

Firefighters say they had to be careful not to let the livestock loose.

