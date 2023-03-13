Repairs to the Southwest 66th Street bridge over I-75 in Marion County expected to cause delays

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers in Marion County should expect delays as repairs are made to the Southwest 66th street bridge over I-75.

Northbound I-75 at County Road 484 will be closed from 9 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

There is also one lane of southbound I-75 closed at the bridge from 10 p.m. Monday night to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Detours will be set up for drivers heading northbound on I-75 as well as residents looking to cross the Southwest 66th Street bridge.

The detour on I-75 will be as follows:

Motorists heading northbound on I-75 will be directed to merge off the interstate at Exit 341 (County Road 484), head eastbound on County Road 484, continue onto Southeast 132nd Street Road, head north on U.S. 301 before reaching where U.S. 301 and U.S. 441 meet. Motorists wishing to return to I-75 should stay on U.S. 301/U.S. 441 until reaching State Road 40 in Ocala, where they can head west to return to I-75.

The detours for the Southwest 66th Street bridge will be as follows:

Motorists on the west side of the bridge will be directed to State Road 200/SW College Road, head north on State Road 200/SW College Road to Southwest 43rd Street Road, and continue east on Southwest 43rd Street Road over the Southwest 43rd Street Road bridge.

Motorists on the east side of the bridge will be directed to County Road 475A/Southwest 27th Avenue, head north on County Road 475A/Southwest 27th Avenue to Southwest 42nd Street, and continue west on Southwest 42nd Street. The roadway will become Southwest 43rd Street Road, and motorists will continue west over the Southwest 43rd Street Road bridge.

