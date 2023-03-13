Russell Report: After losing their best player, how will the Gator Baseball team fair against Alabama?

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gator Baseball team begins SEC play this week when Alabama rolls into town on Thursday and Florida will be without one of its best players and one of the best players in all of college baseball. Outfielder Wyatt Langford is expected to be out for several weeks after undergoing an operation after being hit in the groin area during an at bat in the game last Friday night. Replacing him and his bat and his overall leadership is not going to be easy as the Gators begin conference play. They’ll also be without freshman catcher Luke Heyman for a while after he pulled a hamstring muscle running out a ball in the same series last weekend. We wish both those young men a speedy recovery and hope other players can step in and help out as they recover.

The SEC is always looking to get better and become more profitable and with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma to the league next year, change is coming. One of the things the league is looking at is a change in the football schedule and in how many times teams play each other. Most think this will be done at the league’s annual spring meetings. One school of thought has the league doing away with divisions and instead going with one league with the top two teams playing for the SEC Title at the end of the year. But just who plays who and how often does that happen? That’s the big question to be answered. Some think some kind of pod system will be developed and teams will have say three permanent opponents and then rotate with the other teams in the league. So the big question is who would be the permanent opponents say, for a Florida? Certainly Georgia, but after that, do you put a west team there, or another east team? Me thinks some will be unhappy at what teams go where but at least fans will get to see all the teams in the league come to their home field on a more consistent basis. That’s certainly a good thing.

Let the madness begin. March Madness is here and congratulations to all the men’ s and women’s basketball teams that are dancing today. This has always been one of my favorite sporting events of the year, and it rarely disappoints. Certainly, Gator fans wish their teams were in it but now the work begins to hopefully make that happen in the near future. Even as teams play in the tournament, teams not in it will be evaluating rosters and looking to add talent in the transfer portal. Teams can be made good in a hurry if the portal is kind, and most expect big roster overhauls for the Florida teams, especially on the men’s side. Year two of the Todd Golden era and another year with Kelly Rae Finley will be interesting ones to watch to see where the programs go for talent in leagues that are really good.

Finally, a baseball game between Mississippi Valley State and New Orleans wouldn’t normally bring a whole lot of national attention but this particular game did. If you think there should be robo umpires. There was a strike three call in this game that was simply awful. I mean not close. By the way, the umpire was suspended. He should probably look for another line of work! I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report!

RELATED: Russell Report: What new NIL legislation means for college athletes

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.