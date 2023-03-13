TV20 YOUR MONEY: Continuous Medicaid Coverage

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s Kristin Chase sat down with Georgette Chase who is a licensed health insurance agent at Ference Insurance Agency.

They discuss the end of continuous Medicaid coverage and what to do if you no longer qualify.

If you have questions related to health care, you can reach out to Georgette by calling/texting 352-415-0009 or emailing Gchase@healthinsuranceangel.com. You can also visit www.healthinsuranceangel.com

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.