TV20 YOUR MONEY: Continuous Medicaid Coverage

TV20 YOUR MONEY: Continuous Medicaid Coverage
TV20 YOUR MONEY: Continuous Medicaid Coverage(WCJB)
By Kristin Chase
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s Kristin Chase sat down with Georgette Chase who is a licensed health insurance agent at Ference Insurance Agency.

They discuss the end of continuous Medicaid coverage and what to do if you no longer qualify.

If you have questions related to health care, you can reach out to Georgette by calling/texting 352-415-0009 or emailing Gchase@healthinsuranceangel.com. You can also visit www.healthinsuranceangel.com

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Alligators are active this time of year. This one waddled through the woods to find water and...
Alligator bursts through screened-in porch to dive into backyard pool
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando

Latest News

54th annual Gatornationals wraps up at Gainesville Raceway
Emergency crews respond to crash on I-75 in Marion County
Lanes reopen on I-75 in Marion County after pickup, semi crash
FILE - Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, front left, gestures as speaks to supporters...
U.S. agencies debunk Florida surgeon general’s vaccine claims
WCJB WEATHER
WCJB WEATHER