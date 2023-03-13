Two men indicted for deadly shooting in Williston

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A grand jury has indicted two men on murder charges who are accused of shooting a man in the head in Williston

On Monday, the Levy County Spring Term Grand Jury indicted both Isaac Williams, 20, and Kentavious Brown, 22, on the charge of first-degree murder for the killing of Malik Hall.

On Feb. 5, Hall was shot in the head on Northeast Fourth Avenue in Williston near the intersection with Eleventh Street. He died several days later from his wounds.

Williams and Brown will be held without bond as they await trial.

