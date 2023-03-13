Two men indicted for deadly shooting in Williston

The Willison Police Department, Levy County Sheriff's Office, and the U.S. Marshalls worked...
The Willison Police Department, Levy County Sheriff's Office, and the U.S. Marshalls worked together to arrest Kentavious Brown, 22 and Isaac Williams, 20,(wcjb)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A grand jury has indicted two men on murder charges who are accused of shooting a man in the head in Williston

On Monday, the Levy County Spring Term Grand Jury indicted both Isaac Williams, 20, and Kentavious Brown, 22, on the charge of first-degree murder for the killing of Malik Hall.

On Feb. 5, Hall was shot in the head on Northeast Fourth Avenue in Williston near the intersection with Eleventh Street. He died several days later from his wounds.

RELATED: Man remains in hospital with serious injuries after being shot in the head in Williston

Williams and Brown will be held without bond as they await trial.

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Russell Report: After losing their best player, how will the Gator Baseball team fair against Alabama?
