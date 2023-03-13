The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

TV20s Ruelle Fludd has the stories we will be following this week in the Week Ahead.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:19 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The latest unemployment numbers from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity release on Monday morning. That’s for the month of January. December reported 2.5% statewide, we’ll give you an update for North Central Florida.

Monday evening, the Lake Shore Hospital Authority board meets to discuss their contract with Meridian Behavioral Health. The mental health focused clinic will take over the abandonded Lake Shore Hospital campus in Lake City. The board meets at 5:15 p.m.

Alachua County commissioners have a special meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. That’s before a regularly scheduled meeting set for 1130. The special meeting is set to be an open board discussion.

The Withlacoochee Bluegrass Festival starts Thursday in Dunnellon. The three-day festival features live Bluegrass concerts, workshops and food vendors. Gates open at 8 a.m. and music starts at noon.

