Apprehension of attempted bank robber takes just minutes, man found blocks away

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested Timothy Wims, 34, who they say tried to rob a bank.

Officials say Wims attempted to rob the Bank of America located at 1116 West University Avenue around noon Tuesday.

They say that he first tried to rob the bank itself but was denied by the tellers.

He then began demanding money from customers inside the bank.

Officers did not find a weapon on Wims but say he was implying to the victims that he was armed.

After about two minutes, he ran out through the front door and began to flee the scene.

Officers responded, set up a wide perimeter, and quickly caught the suspect behind the Publix located at 203 Northwest 13th Street just a few blocks away from the scene.

“Usually, when you have an investigation for a bank robbery, you kind of work the scene but you usually don’t have an apprehension so quick. I think that’s what makes the difference, is the fact that we were able to catch him, I think it was at like twelfth and third behind the Publix there and we were able to catch him pretty quickly.”

One of the customers went to the hospital with minor injuries.

Wims is being charged with attempted robbery, strong-arm robbery, and battery.

