Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies charge 33 people in drug bust

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies made a major drug bust Tuesday

Deputies say they arrested or issued warrants for 33 people.

The bust is the result of a two and a half month narcotics investigation.

Drug task force members say the drug dealers were selling a wide range of drugs including meth, fentanyl, and crack.

During the investigation, deputies also found two children under the age of six were living in inhumane conditions.

