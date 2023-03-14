Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies charge 33 people in drug bust
Published: Mar. 14, 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies made a major drug bust Tuesday
Deputies say they arrested or issued warrants for 33 people.
The bust is the result of a two and a half month narcotics investigation.
Drug task force members say the drug dealers were selling a wide range of drugs including meth, fentanyl, and crack.
During the investigation, deputies also found two children under the age of six were living in inhumane conditions.
