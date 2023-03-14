Buchholz baseball team rallies past Forest, 8-3 for fourth straight win

The Bobcats beat the Wildcats for the second time this season
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Buchholz Bobcats extended their winning streak to four on Monday with an 8-3 comeback win over visiting Forest in a Class 6A showdown. The Bobcats improve to 5-1, while the Wildcats fall to 4-4.

The fifth inning proved to be critical. Buchholz broke the game open with three runs, including a tie-breaking two-out, two-run single by Cedaris Smith, who had four RBI’s in the game. Forest had taken a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth on an RBI double by Trevor Murray and Kohl Kilcrease’s run-scoring single. Buchholz then added four more runs in the sixth, two on Smith’s double that plated two more.

The win is the Bobcats’ second of the season over the Wildcats. Buchholz also defeated Forest, 11-1 back on March 7.

Buchholz looks to stay hot at Fleming Island on Tuesday, while Forest looks to regroup at The Villages.

