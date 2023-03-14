Detours start on I-75 in Marion County as FDOT crews work to fix SW 66th St. overpass

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Around 9:50 p.m. on Monday the detour started for all traffic headed northbound on I-75.

Vehicles are being directed to merge off the interstate at exit 341 or County Road 484 and head eastbound to U.S. 301 to get back onto 75.

Florida Department of Transportation is working on the overpass on Southwest 66th Street after a semi-truck hauling an oversized load crashed into the bridge on February 22 blocking lanes going northbound for more than 12 hours.

The bridge on SW 66th Street is also be closed as vehicles traveling from the west side will be directed to use SR 200 and those coming from the east side will be directed back to CR 475A.

Northbound lanes on I-75 and the bridge should open between 6 a.m. and 6:30 on Tuesday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.