Detours start on I-75 in Marion County as FDOT crews work to fix SW 66th St. overpass

Crews work to fix bridge after a semi-truck hauling an oversized load crashed into the overpass nearly three weeks ago.
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Around 9:50 p.m. on Monday the detour started for all traffic headed northbound on I-75.

Vehicles are being directed to merge off the interstate at exit 341 or County Road 484 and head eastbound to U.S. 301 to get back onto 75.

Florida Department of Transportation is working on the overpass on Southwest 66th Street after a semi-truck hauling an oversized load crashed into the bridge on February 22 blocking lanes going northbound for more than 12 hours.

The bridge on SW 66th Street is also be closed as vehicles traveling from the west side will be directed to use SR 200 and those coming from the east side will be directed back to CR 475A.

Northbound lanes on I-75 and the bridge should open between 6 a.m. and 6:30 on Tuesday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Alligators are active this time of year. This one waddled through the woods to find water and...
Alligator bursts through screened-in porch to dive into backyard pool
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando

Latest News

The unemployment numbers for January in Florida are out.
Florida’s unemployment numbers for January
Gainesville City leaders are holding two community meetings to discuss the status of GPD's K9...
GPD’s K9 unit will be discussed in two community meetings
Florida’s unemployment numbers for January
GPD’s K9 unit will be discussed in two community meetings
Detours start on I-75 in Marion County as FDOT crews work to fix SW 66th St. overpass