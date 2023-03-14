Downtown Micanopy covered in Pride flags in protest of town commissioner

Pride flags in Micanopy
Pride flags in Micanopy(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - LGBT+ allies are using flags to protest a Micanopy town commissioner accused of being hostile toward gay residents and business owners.

On election day, 400 Pride flags were placed in the middle of town in protest of Commissioner Mike Roberts. The opponents claim he has engaged in “anti-LGBT+ behaviors” and wish him to be voted out of office.

Residents have claimed the town sent out letters demanding businesses take down pride flags on storefronts.

In the election, John “Ken” Wessberg is challenging Roberts for town commission seat five.

