Florida-Utah season kickoff set for Thursday, Aug. 31

Additional details such as kickoff time and broadcast network have yet to be announced
Florida running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (2) runs in a touchdown during an NCAA football game...
Florida running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (2) runs in a touchdown during an NCAA football game against Utah on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Utah 29-26. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -When the Gator football team upset eventual Pac-12 champion Utah in the season opener, it was probably the most exciting moment of Billy Napier’s first year. So thrilling, in fact, the rematch in Salt Lake City will get the spotlight to itself.

Flordia will visit Utah on Thursday, Aug. 31 to kick off the 2023 season, rather than Saturday Sept. 2, the schools announced on Tuesday. Additional details such as kickoff time and broadcast network have yet to be announced, but there is a good chance it’ll be the only college football game on at that time.

Utah has been to back to back Rose Bowls, but returning quarterback Cam Rising tore his ACL against Penn State, leaving his status for the opener in doubt.

Florida is coming off a second straight 6-7 season. The team will be making its first trip to Salt Lake City. It will also be the program’s first non-conference out of state regular season true road game since 1991.

