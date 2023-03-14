GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s unemployment numbers for January are out.

Taking a look at North Central Florida in Alachua County the rate of 2.6 is half a percent higher than in December.

Columbia County rates rose .3 percent and Marion County has one of the highest rates at 3.2 percent.

The state of Florida reported a 2.6 unemployment rate for January which is a drop from December.

“We’ve been seeing a few things in the banking industry that are definitely a concern but I think where we are at today in the north central Florida area I think we’re ok for a little bit an I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a little bit of drop in those unemployment numbers,” says Dale French the Career Source CLM Executive Vice President.

The department of economic opportunity will release the February rate for the state later this month.

