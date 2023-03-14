Former Rep. Joe Harding to change plea on COVID loan fraud charges

Florida state Rep. Joe Harding listens during a Local Administration and Veterans Affairs...
Florida state Rep. Joe Harding listens during a Local Administration and Veterans Affairs Subcommittee hearing in a legislative session on Jan. 13, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Harding has been indicted for defrauding a loan program offered by the federal government to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)(Associated Press)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A former Republican state representative in North Central Florida is scheduled for a change of plea hearing after charges were brought against him for defrauding the government.

Joe Harding has a change of plea hearing scheduled for 4 p.m. on March, 21 at the U.S. Courthouse in Gainesville. Judge Allen Winsor will preside over the case.

RELATED: State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment

Harding resigned from his position representing state House District 24 in Marion County on Dec. 8, 2022, after being indicted on charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements.

Department of Justice officials say he fraudulently obtained more than $150,000 in coronavirus-related business loans.

On March 7, the Republican primary was held for the seat Harding vacated. Ryan Chamberlin won the primary with 36 percent of the vote. He will run against a write-in candidate for the general election.

RELATED: House District 24 results in for Republican Primary in Marion County

Ryan Chamberlin wins by more than a thousand votes.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Alligators are active this time of year. This one waddled through the woods to find water and...
Alligator bursts through screened-in porch to dive into backyard pool
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando

Latest News

Child porn arrest
Gainesville man with ties to youth athletics arrested for child porn
Emergency crews respond to crash on U.S. 411 in Paynes Prairie
Northbound lanes on U.S. Highway 441 reopened after crash
Art Adkins gives unique insight on a piece of art featuring one of the greatest racehorses...
North Central Florida Treasures: Man o' War
WCJB WEATHER
WCJB WEATHER