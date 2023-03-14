Former Rep. Joe Harding to change plea on COVID loan fraud charges

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A former Republican state representative in North Central Florida is scheduled for a change of plea hearing after charges were brought against him for defrauding the government.

Joe Harding has a change of plea hearing scheduled for 4 p.m. on March, 21 at the U.S. Courthouse in Gainesville. Judge Allen Winsor will preside over the case.

Harding resigned from his position representing state House District 24 in Marion County on Dec. 8, 2022, after being indicted on charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements.

Department of Justice officials say he fraudulently obtained more than $150,000 in coronavirus-related business loans.

On March 7, the Republican primary was held for the seat Harding vacated. Ryan Chamberlin won the primary with 36 percent of the vote. He will run against a write-in candidate for the general election.

Ryan Chamberlin wins by more than a thousand votes.

