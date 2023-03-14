Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested four people after a traffic stop turned into something much bigger.

Deputies pulled over a driver after he didn’t make a complete stop entering the Maa and Paa Grocery Store last night on SW 8th Ave. in Gainesville.

“Our policy is that we call the driver back. As the deputy was doing this, he had an odor of marijuana coming from the car, which allowed him to search the car,” said Art Forgey, Spokesperson for the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

As the deputy started searching the car, people nearby, including Pharaoh and Egypt Young, started recording the incident, and were asked to step back.

“He refused and eventually got up in close to the car,” said Forgey. “There was Egypt who was also involved. She came up to the car also after being told to stay away.”

According to the arrest report, two other people interfered with the investigation as well.

Euricka Franklin, Omega Franklin, Egypt Young, and Pharaoh Young were all arrested on charges of resisting arrest, among other charges.

“I live two blocks down the street,” said Gerardo Molina. “If you’re obstructing justice, doesn’t matter what you’re doing, that’s punishable by law and you will get arrested,” he said. “I don’t want to call this a rough area because it is my neighborhood, but you know it’s a little dicey sometimes.”

Forgey said he’s pleased that people are recording encounters with law enforcement.

“There is nothing wrong with that, we encourage it. We have body worn cameras and cameras in our cars. But once you cross the line and interject yourself into that, then you’ve crossed the line and you’ve taken it to a different level.”

Forgey said no one who was involved in this incident was injured.

