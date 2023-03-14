Gainesville man with ties to youth athletics arrested for child porn

Child porn arrest
Child porn arrest(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville with ties to Ocala area youth athletic programs was arrested after officers say he distributed child pornography online.

Gainesville Police Department officers say they revived a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip suggested a user on the messaging app Kik shared child porn videos with other users.

The account was linked to Frederick Landt, 38. Officers charged him with 12 counts of possession of child pornography.

TRENDING: Concerns about gun violence in Gainesville rise again after latest shooting

Detectives have no reason to believe any of the videos depict children Landt knew personally, however, they ask anyone with concerns to reach out to the police department.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Alligators are active this time of year. This one waddled through the woods to find water and...
Alligator bursts through screened-in porch to dive into backyard pool
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando

Latest News

Emergency crews respond to crash on U.S. 411 in Paynes Prairie
Northbound lanes on U.S. Highway 441 reopened after crash
Art Adkins gives unique insight on a piece of art featuring one of the greatest racehorses...
North Central Florida Treasures: Man o' War
WCJB WEATHER
WCJB WEATHER
Sid Martin Biotech holds Pi day-themed innovation hour