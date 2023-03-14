Gainesville man with ties to youth athletics arrested for child porn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville with ties to Ocala area youth athletic programs was arrested after officers say he distributed child pornography online.

Gainesville Police Department officers say they revived a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip suggested a user on the messaging app Kik shared child porn videos with other users.

The account was linked to Frederick Landt, 38. Officers charged him with 12 counts of possession of child pornography.

TRENDING: Concerns about gun violence in Gainesville rise again after latest shooting

Detectives have no reason to believe any of the videos depict children Landt knew personally, however, they ask anyone with concerns to reach out to the police department.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.