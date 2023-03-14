GPD’s K9 unit will be discussed in two community meetings

Gainesville City leaders are holding two community meetings to discuss the status of GPD's K9 unit.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville City leaders are holding 2 community meetings this month to discuss the status of GPD’s K9 unit

Residents may attend and ask questions and give their input on the state of the unit.

The first meeting will be on the night of March 14th from 6 to 7-30 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Multipurpose Center.

And the second meeting will be held on March 21st, from 6 to 7-30 p.m. at Williams Elementary.

TRENDING: Concerns about gun violence in Gainesville rise again after latest shooting

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Alligators are active this time of year. This one waddled through the woods to find water and...
Alligator bursts through screened-in porch to dive into backyard pool
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando

Latest News

The unemployment numbers for January in Florida are out.
Florida’s unemployment numbers for January
Florida’s unemployment numbers for January
GPD’s K9 unit will be discussed in two community meetings
Detours start on I-75 in Marion County as FDOT crews work to fix SW 66th St. overpass