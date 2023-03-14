GPD’s K9 unit will be discussed in two community meetings

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville City leaders are holding 2 community meetings this month to discuss the status of GPD’s K9 unit

Residents may attend and ask questions and give their input on the state of the unit.

The first meeting will be on the night of March 14th from 6 to 7-30 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Multipurpose Center.

And the second meeting will be held on March 21st, from 6 to 7-30 p.m. at Williams Elementary.

