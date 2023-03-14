High Springs Fire Department holds push-in ceremony for their two new trucks

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The High Springs Fire Department will hold a push-in ceremony for their two new fire trucks on Tuesday.

The new Heavy Rescue 29 replaces Squad 29, a 2006 Kenworth commercial cab light rescue unit.

The truck will respond to any number of calls including technical rescues, vehicle accidents, fires, and medical emergencies.

The Heavy Rescue 29 greatly enhances the available resources iin the area of technical rescue capabilities.

It will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the High Springs Fire Department.

