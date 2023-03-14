High Springs Fire Department welcomes two new trucks

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The High Springs Fire Department held a push-in ceremony for their two new fire trucks on Tuesday.

The new Heavy Rescue 29 replaces Squad 29, a 2006 Kenworth commercial cab light rescue unit.

The truck will respond to a wider range of calls including technical rescues, vehicle accidents, fires, and medical emergencies.

“Changing the addition from squad program which is a light rescue technical style vehicle, to a heavy rescue style vehicle helps us enhance our capabilities to responding to semi accidents on the interstate to low and high angle calls in the county allows us to broaden her level of service and helps her ALS capability,” said fire chief, Bruce Gillingham.

The new engine 29 replaces a 2012 commercial cab pumper.

Both trucks are a combined $1.4 million investment that will last 15 to 20 years.

