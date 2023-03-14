Letter received by Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office believed to be from missing teen

Julie Moran Lovell, who was reported missing last month, is believed to have written a letter to SCSO, indicating that she is safe.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies believe they’ve received word from a missing teenager.

Sheriff’s officials say they got a letter from someone who identified herself as Julie Moran Lovell, who was reported missing last month.

Deputies say the letter has details about Lovell’s life that are not public knowledge.

They say the letter indicates she ran away and is unharmed.

