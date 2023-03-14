Mayor Harvey Ward gives proclamation presentation for Magnolia B. Jackson Day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward will give a proclamation presentation for Magnolia B. Jackson Day on Tuesday.

Magnolia B. Jackson is turning 105.

Jackson is an Alachua County lifelong resident, retired educator, and the oldest living Bethune Cookman alumni.

The event will be held at the Gainesville City Hall starting at 1 pm. and is open to the public

