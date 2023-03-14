Micanopy residents head to the polls for a municipal election

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Polls are open in Micanopy for a municipal election today.

Timothy Parker and Kevin Putansu are running for commission seat four. Marian Baron’s name is on the ballot but they have since withdrawn.

Michael Roberts and John “Ken” Wessberg are battling for seat five.

There are also seven amendments on the ballot, including making a requirement for candidates to be residents for at least one year prior to elections. And establishing timing for a runoff election.

Voters can cast their ballot at town hall until 7 p.m.

TRENDING: Detours start on I-75 in Marion County as FDOT crews work to fix SW 66th St. overpass

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.