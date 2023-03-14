Micanopy residents head to the polls for a municipal election

Voters can cast their ballot at town hall until 7 p.m.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Polls are open in Micanopy for a municipal election today.

Timothy Parker and Kevin Putansu are running for commission seat four. Marian Baron’s name is on the ballot but they have since withdrawn.

Michael Roberts and John “Ken” Wessberg are battling for seat five.

There are also seven amendments on the ballot, including making a requirement for candidates to be residents for at least one year prior to elections. And establishing timing for a runoff election.

