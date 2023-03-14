Micanopy town election results are in

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - The town of Micanopy has released results for the two races in Tuesday’s election.

For Town Commission Seat 4, Kevin Putansu defeated Tim Parker with 61 percent of the vote. Residents cast a total of 233 votes in the race. Marian Baron’s name was on the ballot but the candidate withdrew from the race.

John “Ken” Wessberg won the race for Town Commission Seat 5 with 63 percent of the vote. He defeated incumbent Michael Roberts.

In the election, 28 votes were cast by mail and 213 were cast on election day.

