North Central Florida Treasures: Man o’ War

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins gives unique insight on a piece of art featuring one of the greatest racehorses ever, Man o’ War. Born in 1917, Man o’ War won 20 out of 21 races. He along side Babe Ruth were voted athlete of the year in 1920.

The picture shows Man o’ War standing next to his handler Will Harbut, who has spent the most time with the thoroughbred racehorse. He would be the sire of “ War Admiral “ and the great sire of “ Seabiscuit”. There is not yet a dollar amount set for this art, we will keep you updated on North Central Florida Treasures.

