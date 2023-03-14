Northbound lanes on U.S. Highway 441 shut down due to crash

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers have shut down a major North Central Florida roadway after a crash that injured two people.

All northbound lanes on U.S. Highway 441 were blocked near Southwest 104th Avenue in Paynes Prairie. Troopers are putting a detour in place.

Troopers say at least two vehicles were involved and two people were hurt.

TRENDING: Concerns about gun violence in Gainesville rise again after latest shooting

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.