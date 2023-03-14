Northbound lanes on U.S. Highway 441 shut down due to crash

Emergency crews respond to crash on U.S. 411 in Paynes Prairie
Emergency crews respond to crash on U.S. 411 in Paynes Prairie(FL511)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers have shut down a major North Central Florida roadway after a crash that injured two people.

All northbound lanes on U.S. Highway 441 were blocked near Southwest 104th Avenue in Paynes Prairie. Troopers are putting a detour in place.

Troopers say at least two vehicles were involved and two people were hurt.

TRENDING: Concerns about gun violence in Gainesville rise again after latest shooting

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Alligators are active this time of year. This one waddled through the woods to find water and...
Alligator bursts through screened-in porch to dive into backyard pool
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando

Latest News

Art Adkins gives unique insight on a piece of art featuring one of the greatest racehorses...
North Central Florida Treasures: Man o' War
WCJB WEATHER
WCJB WEATHER
Sid Martin Biotech holds Pi day-themed innovation hour
Mayor Harvey Ward gives proclamation presentation for Magnolia B. Jackson Day