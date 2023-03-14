Sid Martin Biotech holds Pi day-themed innovation hour

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some North Central Florida entrepreneurs will gather for a Pi day-themed innovation hour at UF Innovate on Tuesday.

The once-a-year holiday celebrates the irrational and never-ending nature of pi while eating pie.

The innovation hour is a networking event for all entrepreneurs.

The event will be held at Sid Martin Biotech in Alachua and will run from 4:30 to 6 p.m. .

