Sid Martin Biotech holds Pi day-themed innovation hour
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some North Central Florida entrepreneurs will gather for a Pi day-themed innovation hour at UF Innovate on Tuesday.
The once-a-year holiday celebrates the irrational and never-ending nature of pi while eating pie.
The innovation hour is a networking event for all entrepreneurs.
The event will be held at Sid Martin Biotech in Alachua and will run from 4:30 to 6 p.m. .
