'Someone could've been killed': Several homes in Hawthorne damaged by strong storm

Jennifer Tozzo, whose home was affected, told TV20 debris and tree limbs are scattered around her yard.
By Zitlali Solache
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several residents’ homes from the Ashley Oaks neighborhood in Hawthorne were impacted by a strong storm on Monday. Some neighbors said they heard winds at 3 a.m.

“I was actually out here during the peak of the whole thing and got to see the skylight show,” shared resident Tom Kaiser. “The down pouring rain did get very very heavy at times.”

Jennifer Tozzo, whose home was affected, told TV20 debris and tree limbs are scattered around her yard. Some residents said they lost power for 30 minutes.

“My other neighbors had trees down in the back,” shared Tozzo. “The trampoline was lifted across the street. The trees fell on his truck and on his garage damaging his roof and his truck.”

Tozzo’s front fence was knocked over by the trees. She said right after the storm passed two companies Hoyer’s Express Tree Service and Superior Fence & Railing donated their services to her for free.

“This is the second tornado I’ve personally experienced as a fire medic,” shared Tozzo. “I’ve worked lots of them. I thank the lord that none of us were killed or injured. The trees could’ve fallen through our homes. I’ve seen that as a firefighter multiple times.”

Tozzo told TV20 that Alachua County Public Works and area workers picked up trees that blocked the roads.

“I’m recovering from four surgeries so I’ve lost a lot of work in the last few months,” shared Tozzo. “I can’t firefight fully for two more months so finances are very tight. I can’t express in words what a relief this is to me because I can’t afford it. I just couldn’t afford it.”

Although a tornado warning was in effect during the damage, the National Weather Service has not confirmed one swept through the area.

