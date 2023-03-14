Tech Tuesday: USA Prime Biotech

When it comes to age-related diseases like Alzheimer’s early detection is important.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron with UF Innovate, and today I am joined by Shia with USA Prime Biotech. Shia, thanks for joining us today.

Thanks for having me today.

So what is USA Prime Biotech?

USA Prime Biotech is a small biotech company and we are looking at blood-based biomarkers for age-related progressive neurodegenerative diseases like ALS, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Alzheimer’s Disease.

So why is it important to find therapeutics for age-related diseases?

All over the world and also in the US the aging population is increasing and so is Alzheimer’s disease, which we are focusing on mostly. And Alzheimer’s disease is a slow neurodegenerative disease. The degeneration occurs over a 10-year period, but finally you lose your memory. So what we are trying to do is we are trying to prolong healthy lifestyle by detecting the disease early on.

And why did you decide to find biomarkers for Alzheimer’s?

So Alzheimer’s disease is a age related disease and there is no known cure so far. So the detection process is very costly, sometimes it’s painful too. So our goal is to design diagnostics, which are cost-effective for both Alzheimer’s as well as ALS.

Why site your medical research here in Gainesville?

Gainesville is a great place because we have our Sid Martin incubator and it’s the world’s leading incubator and we have been receiving a lot of support. We are a member of the UF Innovate community, which supports us a lot. And we are also using ICBR facility, which is part of UF for our research work.

Well Shia, thanks much for being here today, and that’s it for Today’s Tech Tuesday. We’ll see you next week.

