University of Florida math professor talks about Pi Day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - March 14th is “Pi Day,” and it’s a time to dish out math, not dessert.

This “sweet” named holiday will have your brain hungry for math.

Pi day may not be as sweet as its name, but the day can still be pretty fun.

“Anytime we can get anyone excited about mathematics we are really happy,” said Kevin Knudeson, the UF Department of Mathematics Chair. “So yes let’s talk about pi, lets eat pie, let’s memorize digits of pi, let’s throw pie’s at people.”

Pi, or 3.14 is used to measure the area of a circle. It dates back to the Ancient Greeks, but the Greeks did not give pi its name.

Knudeson pointed out, “they talk about the ratio of circumferences to diameters or whatever. We didn’t start using the letter pi until an English mathematician introduced it in the middle 1800′s.”

RELATED: Sid Martin Biotech holds Pi day-themed innovation hour

Pi is a never-ending number that you don’t need to memorize.

“Really ask an engineer, they will tell you pi is a 3, because for all practical purposes right,” mentioned Knudeson. “If you just want a quick estimate pi is 3, or 3.14 is a pretty standard one that everyone remembers really nicely, like I said NASA only uses 13 digits.”

Pi also has some controversy. Knudeson points out that maybe we should celebrate “2 pi” instead of March 14th.

“the original definition was the ratio of the circumference to the diameter, which is 2 times the radius,” said Kndeson. “So some people argue we should celebrate ‘toa day,’ which is 2 times pi, which is June 28th, 6.28″

Another date that better suites pi according to Knudeson is July 22nd.

“So 22 over 7, that’s a nice rational number, it’s easy to remember,” explained Knudeson. “And that’s 3.145 I think. Better approximation, so really, and the rest of the world writes dates with the day first, so July 22nd could also be Pi Day.”

And if you don’t like math, you can still love pi!

“it’s always there, it’s always lurking, we have hidden it pretty well in the devices and in the software and all the things we use,” said Knudeson.”If you have a phone, just turn it sideways, there’s a scientific calculator, there’s a pi key on there.” Knudeson added, “anywhere there is a circle, anywhere there are angles, pi is probably hanging around somewhere.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.