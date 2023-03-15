Archer kids recreational basketball team honored by city commission

ARCHER Fla. (WCJB) - They’re not over six feet tall, but they have a big presence on the court.

Members of the Archer Eagles 8U basketball team are 8-years-old, and they’re North Central Florida’s newest recreational basketball champions.

“It gives them something to be proud of,” said the city’s recreation director Scott White.”You already hear them little kids already talking ‘we want to play 10U ball together.’”

Archer’s recreational baseball and basketball teams have won championships before, but the Archer Eagles 8U basketball team are the first to go undefeated in the city’s recreational sports. They won all seven regular season games and the playoffs.

It’s so impressive, the star players were honored by the city commission.

“We’re one of the little cities,” said White. “We don’t have a gym yet so all our kids they had to really work harder because they had to practice outside.”

The department receives lots of help from local businesses who sponsor the teams and from volunteer coaches.

