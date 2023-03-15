Bill to lower age requirements on buying rifles likely not to pass in Florida Senate

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo said that she does not support lowering the minimum age to buy a rifle, and indicated that the bill is unlikely to pass.
By Tom Urban/News Service of Florida
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Senate President Kathleen Passidomo said Wednesday she does not support a proposal to lower the minimum age from 21 to 18 to buy rifles and other long guns in Florida.

The House this week started moving forward with a bill that would reverse part of a 2018 law that set the minimum age at 21 after a gunman killed 17 students and faculty members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Nikolas Cruz, then 19, used a semi-automatic rifle to carry out the attack.

Passidomo says she is focused on identifying and getting help for students who have serious mental and emotional issues to prevent such things as mass shootings, adding that the age 18 legislation will face difficulty in the Senate.

“We had a student that had serious emotional and mental issues that had gone through the entire system. Nothing was done about it. My whole thrust back then was to look at the mental health aspects of the issue of kids in schools”, said Sen. Passidomo.

In a challenge filed by the National Rifle Association, a panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week upheld the constitutionality of the requirement that gun buyers be at least 21.

Federal law has long prevented people under 21 from buying handguns. Lawmakers included the age requirement for rifles and long guns in a broad school-safety bill that passed after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas mass shooting.

