FHP troopers search for hit-and-run driver after pedestrian killed in Gilchrist County

2018-2021 Kia Rio sedan
2018-2021 Kia Rio sedan(FHP)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian walking along State Road 26 on Wednesday morning.

Troopers say a woman was walking along the paved shoulder of the road just west of Trenton around 6 a.m. A Kia Rio sedan headed west on the road veered into the shoulder and struck the pedestrian. The vehicle then left the scene.

The victim, described by troopers as a middle-aged white woman, was taken to UF Health Shands where she died.

TRENDING: Pickup trucks collide on West Silver Springs Boulevard, 3 hurt

Troopers say the vehicle may be missing the headlight assembly and trim on the right side. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle or the driver is asked to contact FHP at 1-800-387-1290.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Alligators are active this time of year. This one waddled through the woods to find water and...
Alligator bursts through screened-in porch to dive into backyard pool
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando

Latest News

Micanopy town election results are in
Ocala woman arrested for voting twice in 2020 elections
Hawthorne homicide victim identified as homeowner, sportscar located
Ocala Fire Rescue units arrived on scene to find three pick-up trucks blocking several lanes of...
Pickup trucks collide on West Silver Springs Boulevard, 3 hurt