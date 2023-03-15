FHP troopers search for hit-and-run driver after pedestrian killed in Gilchrist County

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian walking along State Road 26 on Wednesday morning.

Troopers say a woman was walking along the paved shoulder of the road just west of Trenton around 6 a.m. A Kia Rio sedan headed west on the road veered into the shoulder and struck the pedestrian. The vehicle then left the scene.

The victim, described by troopers as a middle-aged white woman, was taken to UF Health Shands where she died.

Troopers say the vehicle may be missing the headlight assembly and trim on the right side. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle or the driver is asked to contact FHP at 1-800-387-1290.

