Florida baseball team shakes off tough start, beats UNF, 7-2 for seventh win in a row

UF held without a homer, still manages seven runs across two innings
Condron Ballpark, Tuesday
Condron Ballpark, Tuesday
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Things didn’t start off the way the No. 5 Gator baseball team envisioned on Tuesday versus North Florida. The Gators did not have a base runner through four innings and trailed 2-0. Faced with a little in-game adversity, UF found a way to extend its winning streak to seven.

Florida (16-3) rallied with four runs in the bottom of the fifth and three more in the sixth of a 7-2 win over the Ospreys at Condron Ballpark. The rally is a good omen for the start of SEC play on Thursday against Alabama.

Trailing 2-1 in the fifth and with two on and two out, catcher Rene Lastres laced the go-ahead two-run triple to right center, scoring BT Riopelle and Colby Halter. The next batter, Michael Robertson, kept the rally going with an RBI single to deliver Lastres to the plate. Florida led, 4-2 after five.

In the bottom of the sixth, Florida added to its lead on a two-run single by Ty Evans, who finished the game with three RBI’s.

Fisher Jameson (1-3) collected the win in relief, tossing three innings and allowing one run on four hits and striking out three. Nick Ficarrotta followed by pitching three scoreless innings from the sixth to the eighth.

The Florida-Alabama series begins Thursday night at 7 p.m at Condron Ballpark.

