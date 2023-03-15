Florida Senate considers bill to increase crackdown on illegal immigration

A Florida Senate committee is considering passing a bill that would bring more punishments, such as fines, for illegal immigration and those supporting it.
By Tom Urban/News Service of Florida
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - A Senate committee Wednesday will consider a bill that would continue Governor Ron DeSantis’ efforts to crack down on illegal immigration.

In part, the legislation would increase fines and penalties on Florida businesses that hire illegal immigrants, strengthen penalties for people caught smuggling undocumented immigrants, and create a third-degree felony for unauthorized aliens who intentionally use false identification.

Senate bill sponsor Blaise Ingoglia says the federal government is failing at immigration enforcement, so the state needs to do something.

According to Sen. Ingoglia, “The first thing we have to do is secure the border. That is a non-starter. That is the very first thing we have to do. Then we have to take steps to actually fix the legal immigration system, but they are not going to do it unless an external force pushes on them. That external force is going to be Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida legislature.”

Another portion of the bill would repeal a Florida law that allowed undocumented immigrants to be admitted to the Florida Bar. Democrats, including House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, say the bill is mean-spirited.

“It’s that Florida is for some and not for all. It’s the message that he is saying. So, we would oppose that legislation,” said Rep. Driskell. If passed late Wednesday, the legislation has one more committee stop in the Senate before it can be considered by the full chamber.

A similar House bill has yet to be heard in committee.

