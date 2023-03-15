Gainesville teen recovering after being stabbed by sibling

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenager from Gainesville was hospitalized after police say his sister stabbed him.

Gainesville Police officers went to a home in the northwest part of the city on Tuesday afternoon.

There they found the teen boy stabbed in the stomach.

Officers say he got into a fight with his teen sister.

TRENDING: ‘These dogs do essential stuff’: Dozens of residents and GPD officers discuss K-9 unit in heated meeting

He was taken to UF Health Shands as a trauma alert.

Officers say the teen is in stable condition.

Detectives are questioning his sister.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.