Gainesville teen recovering after being stabbed by sibling
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenager from Gainesville was hospitalized after police say his sister stabbed him.
Gainesville Police officers went to a home in the northwest part of the city on Tuesday afternoon.
There they found the teen boy stabbed in the stomach.
Officers say he got into a fight with his teen sister.
TRENDING: ‘These dogs do essential stuff’: Dozens of residents and GPD officers discuss K-9 unit in heated meeting
He was taken to UF Health Shands as a trauma alert.
Officers say the teen is in stable condition.
Detectives are questioning his sister.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.