Gator lacrosse team routs Colgate, 18-5 to extend winning streak to four

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Fifteen different Gators scored on Tuesday as the No. 8 Florida lacrosse team took control early and pulled away to knock off visiting Colgate, 18-5 at Donald R. Dizney Stadium. Florida (5-2) extended its winning streak to four.

Madison Waters, Emily Heller and Maggi Hall each tallied two goals for the Gators, while Emma LoPinto dished out a team-high three assists. Gianna Monaco added two helpers, a career-high.

Defensively, Sarah Reznick totaled six saves while only allowing three goals in 30 minutes of action, and Florida held Colgate to five goals on 21 shots.

Florida begins AAC play with a visit to No. 7 James Madison on Saturday at noon.

