Hawthorne homicide victim identified as homeowner, sportscar located

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched for a vehicle after a body was found inside a...
Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched for a vehicle after a body was found inside a burning home in Hawthorne on Sunday morning
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is confirming the identity of a body found in a burning home in Hawthorne.

The medical examiner has confirmed the body of Louis Stackhouse, 69, was found in his home on Cottonwood Drive. His body was found while emergency crews were putting out a fire at the home on March 5.

Stackhouse’s death has been ruled a homicide.

RELATED: Hawthorne home catches fire, body of homicide victim found inside

His sportscar was not at the home at the time of his death. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies have since located the car. No arrests have been made at this time, but the investigation is active.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Alligators are active this time of year. This one waddled through the woods to find water and...
Alligator bursts through screened-in porch to dive into backyard pool
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando

Latest News

Ocala Fire Rescue units arrived on scene to find three pick-up trucks blocking several lanes of...
Pickup trucks collide on West Silver Springs Boulevard, 3 hurt
Ocala Fire Rescue units arrived on scene to find three pick-up trucks blocking several lanes of...
Three Transported After Multiple Vehicle Crash on West Highway 40
Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Donna Prentes Brady, 66,...
Ocala woman arrested for voting twice in 2020 elections
WCJB WEATHER
WCJB WEATHER