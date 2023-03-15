Hawthorne homicide victim identified as homeowner, sportscar located

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is confirming the identity of a body found in a burning home in Hawthorne.

The medical examiner has confirmed the body of Louis Stackhouse, 69, was found in his home on Cottonwood Drive. His body was found while emergency crews were putting out a fire at the home on March 5.

Stackhouse’s death has been ruled a homicide.

His sportscar was not at the home at the time of his death. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies have since located the car. No arrests have been made at this time, but the investigation is active.

